Manchester United And Birmingham City In Advanced Negotiations For Tahith Chong

Manchester United are now in advanced negotiations with Birmingham City over the transfer of Tahith Chong says Fabrizio Romano.

Tahith Chong spent last season on loan with Birmingham City and could now be set to return to the club. 

Chong has had a number of loan spells during his time at United and has made some fringe appearances for the first team. 

However the chances for a long term future for Chong at United seems to have slimmed down in recent years 

United have added a number of talented players in Chong’s primary positions. 

The winger now has an unclear future at Old Trafford, however Birmingham are keen to re sign the player. 

Chong has admirers at Birmingham and they are now said to be in advanced talks with United over the possibility of signing the winger. 

There is the possibility that the Blues could look at buying the player on a permanent basis. 

According to the report from Fabrizio Romano, the clubs are in advanced negotiations for the player. 

“Manchester United and Birmingham City are in advanced talks also for Tahith Chong. Been told could be a permanent transfer with BCFC now pushing.

Negotiations ongoing, Birmingham want Chong after signing Hannibal on loan.”

Birmingham City have already taken Hannibal Mejbri on loan for the season from Manchester United. 

