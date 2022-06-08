Report: Manchester United and Chelsea are Keen on Signing Leicester City Defender Wesley Fofana

Manchester United and Premier League rivals Chelsea are said to be very keen and closely interested in signing Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana this summer, according to a report.

United and Chelsea are both in the markets for defenders this summer and both clubs are said to have their eyes on Leicester defender Fofana.

United have been linked to the likes of Pau Torres, Alessandro Bastoni and Jurrien Timber already this summer with no deal being close to completion on any of the listed targets.

However, United have dealt with Leicester in the past, buying Harry Maguire for £80million from the foxes a few years ago.

Fofana is currently 21 and has been highly impressive for Leicester making a real impact in Brendan Rodgers’ side.

According to a new report that has emerged from RMC Sport;

“Manchester United and Chelsea are keen on Wesley Fofana. It will take at least €80M to convince Leicester to sell.”

As stated in the report, Leicester will be looking for a hefty fee to sell the defender this summer.

The fee would equal around £68million which is more than any of the other three targets that United have been linked to ahead of the window.

