Report: Manchester United And Chelsea Set To Battle For The Signing Of Denzel Dumfries

Manchester United could be set to battle it out with Premier League rivals Chelsea for the possible signing of Inter Milan right back, Denzel Dumfries, according to a report.

United are said to be in the market for a new right back this summer with the club having reportedly listed Aaron Wan-Bissaka for transfer ahead of the summer window.

Dumfries is currently at Inter however it seems like the Italian club would listen to offers if the appropriate fees were discussed for the full back.

United would have to face direct competition from Chelsea if they are to sign the right back this summer.

According to a new reported quoted by We All Follow United who quoted Tancredi Palmeri of SportItalia on Twitter, with the reporters quotes being shared by the Express;

"Manchester United will battle it out with Chelsea for the signature of Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries in the summer transfer window. He has enjoyed quite an impressive time for club and country over the past year or so, which has seen him get linked with a move to the Premier League.

Man United have identified Dumfries as a potential option to improve their full-back areas ahead of the next season. Erik ten Hag has deemed one of the wide areas as one of their weak spots, which has prompted them to turn their attention to the right-back."

