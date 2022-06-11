Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United And Chelsea Set To Battle For The Signing Of Denzel Dumfries

Manchester United could be set to battle it out with Premier League rivals Chelsea for the possible signing of Inter Milan right back, Denzel Dumfries, according to a report.

United are said to be in the market for a new right back this summer with the club having reportedly listed Aaron Wan-Bissaka for transfer ahead of the summer window.

Dumfries is currently at Inter however it seems like the Italian club would listen to offers if the appropriate fees were discussed for the full back.

United would have to face direct competition from Chelsea if they are to sign the right back this summer.

Dumfries

According to a new reported quoted by We All Follow United who quoted Tancredi Palmeri of SportItalia on Twitter, with the reporters quotes being shared by the Express;

"Manchester United will battle it out with Chelsea for the signature of Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries in the summer transfer window. He has enjoyed quite an impressive time for club and country over the past year or so, which has seen him get linked with a move to the Premier League.

Man United have identified Dumfries as a potential option to improve their full-back areas ahead of the next season. Erik ten Hag has deemed one of the wide areas as one of their weak spots, which has prompted them to turn their attention to the right-back."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Dumfries
Transfers

Report: Manchester United And Chelsea Set To Battle For The Signing Of Denzel Dumfries

By Alex Wallacejust now
imago0036824820h
Quotes

Antonio Valencia Picks Out One Manchester United Youngster That Could Flourish Under Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James5 hours ago
Neves
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Launch Bid For Barcelona Target Ruben Neves

By Rhys James7 hours ago
Garnacho
News

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Offer New Contract to 'Huge' Academy Talent

By Rhys James8 hours ago
Antony
Transfers

Report: Manchester United And Ajax Expected To Reach An Agreement for Antony Soon

By Alex Wallace18 hours ago
De Jong
News

Fabrizio Romano: Barcelona Respond to Manchester United Bid For Frenkie De Jong

By Rhys James21 hours ago
De Jong pic
Transfers

Report: Although McTominay, Fred & Van de Beek Are Good Players Ten Hag Believes None Of Them Could Offer Midfield Control As Frenkie De Jong

By Saul Escudero23 hours ago
de jong
News

Report: Frenkie De Jong 'Happy' to Join Manchester United After Barcelona Transfer Decision

By Rhys JamesJun 10, 2022