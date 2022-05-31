Report: Manchester United and Chelsea Could be Set to Submit Offers for Christopher Nkunku

Manchester United and Chelsea could be set to submit offers to RB Leipzig for French attacker Christopher Nkunku as the player rejects a move to Newcastle United according to reports.

United and Chelsea could be set to battle it out for the signing of Nkunku as the Frenchman has rejected the project on offer at Newcastle.

United have been linked to the attacker for some time but could now face complications in the pursuit of his signature due to Ralf Rangnick leaving the club.

The German had previous links to RB Leipzig and Nkunku and was the reason United have since looked at the player.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Now according to a new report from French news outlet L'Equipe, "Christopher Nkunku is unconvinced by the Newcastle project, while Chelsea and Manchester United could be set to submit offers,"

United are currently working on a deal to sign Darwin Nunez and it is unknown whether they would pursue a deal for both attackers.

