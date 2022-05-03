Manchester United and Juventus compete for Borussia Dortmund's Manuel Akanji

Borussia Dortmund are on the verge of bidding farewell to Swiss center-back Manuel Akanji. The defender will leave Signal Iduna Park with his contract ending in the summer of 2023.

The center-back has publicly stated earlier that he is a Manchester United supporter since childhood. He was recommended by Ralf Rangnick to the club's recruitment team and the German regards the Swiss defender high among the list of targets at Old Trafford.

Recently, things have started to take a turn in terms of the number of clubs after the defender's signature.

According to Sebastian Wessling from Dortmund's highly reliable outlet WAZ, Manuel Akanji's departure is being expected this summer with the signing of German defender Nico Schlotterbeck being completed by the Bundesliga club.

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

As per the same report, Manchester United were the only club seriously interested in the player but that has changed. Italian club Juventus have registered interest and it seems to be more concrete than the English side.

The Swiss international will decide his future at the end of this season. Now, Juventus should have a good chance of signing the 26-year-old defender.

Manuel Akanji refused a contract offer tabled by Borussia Dortmund and in order to guarantee a transfer fee, the Yellow Army face pressure to sell and make a marginal profit.

On the other hand, Dortmund will plan ahead with Niklas Sule and Nico Schlotterbeck as the central defensive pair ahead of next season with Marco Rose under significant pressure to deliver.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag will have a major sale on the next center-back signing with the future of Eric Bailly looking unlikely.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon