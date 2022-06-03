Skip to main content
Manchester United And Liverpool In Two Horse Race For La Liga Star As Newcastle Pull Out

Ex-Bournemouth forward Arnaut Danjuma is fending off interested parties as he considers his future.

Danjuma joined his current club Valencia last summer for £21.5million from then-Championship side AFC Bournemouth.

Danjuma pic

Since his arrival in Spain, the Dutchman has scored 16 goals in 34 appearances for the side, including six goals in the Champions League.

It is reported that the third interested party, Eddie Howe's Newcastle United, has pulled out of the race leaving just the Red Devils and the Reds from Merseyside to fight for the player.

As per TalkSport, Howe has doubts over the 25-year-old's attitude which has led to them no longer being interested in the Valencia man.

Manchester United are looking at several different options for a new forward. Also on the radar is Uruguayan talent Darwin Nunez, with the expected cost of such a transfer being over £80million with the possibility of a player swap with Andreas Pereira.

The Red Devils are also looking to fill their midfield, with a reported bid levied for Barcelona ace Frenkie De Jong to replace the hole left by the departure of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic.

Danjuma could have a big choice to make this summer should the two sides table similar bids for the exciting Dutchman.

Manchester United And Liverpool In Two Horse Race For La Liga Star As Newcastle Pull Out

