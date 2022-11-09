Skip to main content
Manchester United And Liverpool Interested In 'Wonderkid' Striker Youssoufa Moukoko

Manchester United and Liverpool are both reportedly interested in striker Youssoufa Moukoko who is being branded as a wonderkid at his current club.

Youssoufa Moukoko is highly regarded as one of the top talents in world football at the moment. The German striker is a product of Borussia Dortmund's youth setup and is making a major name for himself in Europe.

The striker who is still only 17 is of major interest to some of Europes top clubs including Manchester United and Liverpool. The young star's current contract expires in the summer of 2023.

Borussia Dortmund are keen to renew the talented German's deal and have already offered him a 3 year extension. However, Moukoko is said to be waiting until his 18th Birthday to make a decision on his future.

So far this season the 17 year old has played 13 times for Dortmund in the Bundesliga. An impressive six goals and three assists to his name already in this campaign has caught the eye of a number of clubs.

The German is undoubtedly a hot talent and it would take a lot to lure him to Old Trafford next year. With competition from other clubs such as Liverpool and more, United may not be seen as a priority move.

Regardless, the report comes from Keven Bader of Sport BILD, they say; "Several clubs are interested in Moukoko, whose contract expires this summer, including Liverpool and Manchester United. The 17-year-old striker has a contract proposal on the table from Dortmund."

"Manchester United are one of the clubs to have ‘their sights set’ on Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko (17). He would cost €30m."

