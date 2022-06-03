Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United and Liverpool Set to Battle for the Signing of Darwin Nunez

Manchester United Darwin Nunez is rumoured to be wanted by a number of clubs and it's been newly reported that the striker favoured a move to Liverpool rather than United, according to a new report.

Nunez is in talks with United over a potential move however it is documented that Liverpool do have an interest in the Benfica striker.

United and Erik Ten Hag want to sign the player this summer, with one of the clubs priority signing being a striker this summer.

Nunez is said to be Ten Hag's top striker target going into the transfer window.

AMSTERDAM - (lr) Daley Blind of Ajax, Darwin Nunez or SL Benfica, Lisandro Martinez of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League match between Ajax Amsterdam and Benfica at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on March 15, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

According to a new report from journalist, Miguel Delaney, "Darwin Núñez favours a move to Liverpool but is willing to listen to Manchester United and the new era under Ten Hag. Clubs could go toe to toe in signing the player this summer."

Liverpool will be looking to replace Sadio Mane this summer as the player has shown his intent to leave Anfield this summer.

Nunez put in impressive displays against Liverpool in Benfica's incredible run in the UEFA Champions League last season.

As stated by Delaney, the clubs could go 'toe to toe' for the striker this summer as both clubs look to bolster their attacking options.

