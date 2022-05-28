Report: Manchester United and Liverpool Striker Target Harry Kane Set to Remain at Tottenham
Manchester United and Liverpool summer striker target and English international, Harry Kane set to remain at Tottenham this summer following the clubs qualification to the UEFA Champions League states a new report.
United and Liverpool have both been named as admirers of Kane ahead of the summer window with the likes of Manchester City said to no longer being interested following their signing of Erling Haaland.
The Red Devils have been linked with Kane for a number of weeks as they look for a new striker to partner Cristiano Ronaldo next season.
According to a new report from The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell, "Harry Kane has been a target but Spurs' #UCL qualification has changed the landscape — he is now very content at Spurs."
Kane is now said to be 'very content' at Spurs and will now be the front man in their rebuild next season under Antonio Conte.
