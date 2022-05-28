Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United and Liverpool Striker Target Harry Kane Set to Remain at Tottenham

Manchester United and Liverpool summer striker target and English international, Harry Kane set to remain at Tottenham this summer following the clubs qualification to the UEFA Champions League states a new report.

United and Liverpool have both been named as admirers of Kane ahead of the summer window with the likes of Manchester City said to no longer being interested following their signing of Erling Haaland.

The Red Devils have been linked with Kane for a number of weeks as they look for a new striker to partner Cristiano Ronaldo next season.

harry kane

According to a new report from The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell, "Harry Kane has been a target but Spurs' #UCL qualification has changed the landscape — he is now very content at Spurs."

Kane is now said to be 'very content' at Spurs and will now be the front man in their rebuild next season under Antonio Conte.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Harry Kane
Transfers

Report: Manchester United and Liverpool Striker Target Harry Kane Set to Remain at Tottenham

By Alex Wallacejust now
Kante
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Considering a Move for Chelsea Midfielder Ngolo Kante

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
De Jong
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Will Intensify Midfielder Frenkie De Jong Pursuit After Barcelona Said They Will Not Accept Less Than 80 Million Euros For The Dutch Star

By Saul Escudero19 hours ago
James Garner
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Is Keen On James Garner And Wants Him Back At Manchester United For Pre-Season

By Saul Escudero20 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Quotes

Sadio Mane Reveals How He Almost Signed For Manchester United Over Liverpool

By Rhys James21 hours ago
Eric Bailly
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Preparing to Allow Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones to Leave the Club This Summer

By Alex Wallace21 hours ago
AMSTERDAM - (lr) Daley Blind of Ajax, Darwin Nunez or SL Benfica, Lisandro Martinez of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League match between Ajax Amsterdam and Benfica at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on March 15, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Transfers

Report: Benfica Demand £100million for Manchester United Striker Target Darwin Nunez

By Alex Wallace23 hours ago
Nunez
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Darwin Nunez May not Sign for a Club Until July

By Alex Wallace23 hours ago