Manchester United and Manchester City Both Following Pau Torres
Manchester United and Manchester City are both reportedly following Villarreal centre back Pau Torres over a possible move for the Spaniard this summer according to Fabrizio Romano.
United have been looking at Torres for the past few transfer windows according to many reports.
Torres was one of the targets that United looked at in defence last summer before signing Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.
United may now opt to go back in for Torres due to impressive campaign with Villarreal in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.
However, United may now face competition from rivals, City if they do decide to look at Torres again this summer.
According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, "Both Manchester United and Manchester City are following Pau Torres and in contact with people close to the player, nothing advanced, but he’s on the list."
As Romano states, nothing is advanced for Torres but it appears that both Manchester clubs are fans of the player and have the Spaniard on their radar.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Real Madrid Considering Move for Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba
- Leading Scouts Depart Manchester United After Years of Service
- Former Manchester United Captain Hails Midfielder Following Liverpool Defeat
- Ralf Rangnick Says There Could Be 'As Many As 10' Incomings For Manchester United This Summer
- Watch: Manchester United and Liverpool Supporters Come Together to Show Support for Cristiano Ronaldo
- Manchester United's Relationship with Paul Pogba is at 'Point of No Return'
Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |