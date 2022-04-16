Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United and Manchester City Set to Offer for Enzo Fernandez

Manchester United and Manchester City are both set to make an offer to River Plate for attacking midfielder Enzo Fernandez according to reports. 

United and City are both set to battle it out with the likes of Real Madrid for the signature of the attacking midfielder. 

Fernandez is an in demand player due to his high end performances for the Argentine side. 

United are said to be monitoring the attacking midfielder and have scouted him on a number of occasions already ahead of a possible move for the Mexican in the summer transfer window. 

February 5, 2022, Buenos Aires, Argentina: Enzo Fernandez of River Plate in action during a friendly match between River Plate and Velez Sarfield, at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti Monumental Stadium

According to a report posted to Twitter via City Extra, “Manchester United and Manchester City are both expected to make an offer for Enzo Fernández this summer. City are leading the race.”

Fernandez has attracted interest from a number of clubs who have been to watch the player on a number of occasions already. 

The attacking midfielder is said to be a promising talent and attracting much interest from European suitors. 

February 5, 2022, Buenos Aires, Argentina: Enzo Fernandez of River Plate in action during a friendly match between River Plate and Velez Sarfield, at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti Monumental Stadium
Transfers

Manchester United and Manchester City Set to Offer for Enzo Fernandez

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
nunez
Transfers

Report: Newcastle United Make an Offer for Manchester United Target Darwin Nunez

By Alex Wallace44 minutes ago
De Gea
Quotes

David De Gea Reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo Hat-trick and Manchester United 3-2 Norwich: 'We Have to Improve a Lot'

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
Quotes

Ralf Rangnick Responds to Manchester United 3-2 Norwich and Cristiano Ronaldo Hat-trick: 'Defensively, I Was Not Happy At All'

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Glazers Out Protest
News

Manchester United Respond to Glazers Out Protests During Norwich Game

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Ronaldo
Match Day

Watch: Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal in Hattrick Against Norwich City

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Atletico Madrid
Match Day

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Sensational Free Kick for Manchester United Against Norwich City

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Villareal
Match Day

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Second Goal to Give Manchester United Extended Lead Against Norwich City

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago