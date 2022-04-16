Manchester United and Manchester City Set to Offer for Enzo Fernandez

Manchester United and Manchester City are both set to make an offer to River Plate for attacking midfielder Enzo Fernandez according to reports.

United and City are both set to battle it out with the likes of Real Madrid for the signature of the attacking midfielder.

Fernandez is an in demand player due to his high end performances for the Argentine side.

United are said to be monitoring the attacking midfielder and have scouted him on a number of occasions already ahead of a possible move for the Mexican in the summer transfer window.

According to a report posted to Twitter via City Extra, “Manchester United and Manchester City are both expected to make an offer for Enzo Fernández this summer. City are leading the race.”

Fernandez has attracted interest from a number of clubs who have been to watch the player on a number of occasions already.

The attacking midfielder is said to be a promising talent and attracting much interest from European suitors.