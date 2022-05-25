Report: Manchester United and PSG Target Nordi Mukiele to Enter Contract Extension Talks with RB Leipzig
Manchester United and PSG had both reportedly held an interest in RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele with the German club now set to open contract extension talks with the player according to reports.
United are reportedly said to be in the market for a right back this summer if they are to allow Aaron Wan-Bissaka to leave the club this summer.
United had been rotating between both Diogo Dalot and Wan-Bissaka last season with Erik Ten Hag said to prefer Dalot.
United had previously been linked to Mukiele due to the links between RB Leipzig and Ralf Rangnick.
According to a new report from BILD, “RB Leipzig are expected to open contract extension talks with French defender Nordi Mukiele. Both Manchester United and PSG had both shown previous interest.”
United have been linked to the likes of Mukiele and Djed Spence ahead of the summer transfer window.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon