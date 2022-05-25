Report: Manchester United and PSG Target Nordi Mukiele to Enter Contract Extension Talks with RB Leipzig

Manchester United and PSG had both reportedly held an interest in RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele with the German club now set to open contract extension talks with the player according to reports.

United are reportedly said to be in the market for a right back this summer if they are to allow Aaron Wan-Bissaka to leave the club this summer.

United had been rotating between both Diogo Dalot and Wan-Bissaka last season with Erik Ten Hag said to prefer Dalot.

United had previously been linked to Mukiele due to the links between RB Leipzig and Ralf Rangnick.

According to a new report from BILD, “RB Leipzig are expected to open contract extension talks with French defender Nordi Mukiele. Both Manchester United and PSG had both shown previous interest.”

United have been linked to the likes of Mukiele and Djed Spence ahead of the summer transfer window.

