Manchester United Announce The Signing Of Antony

Manchester United have announced the signing of Brazilian winger Antony after the club reached an agreement with Ajax for his transfer.

On Wednesday, both clubs put out a statement confirming that the two parties have reached an agreement over the transfer fee for the winger's move to the English side.

And the move was made official on deadline day,

The deal sees the 22-year-old forward move to the red side of Manchester after spending two years at the Amsterdam-based club. He joined the Dutch giants after leaving Sao Paulo FC two years ago.

Manchester United's official statement

In an official statement put out by the Old Trafford club, it read as follows:

"Manchester United has completed the transfer of Antony from Ajax. He has signed a contract until 2027, with the option of an additional year.

Antony has 31 goals and 27 assists in 134 club appearances for Ajax and Sao Paulo, and two goals and two assists in nine senior appearances for his native Brazil. He has won two Eredivisie titles, and a gold medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics."

Ajax official statement

Ajax also confirmed the transfer fee to be €95 million guaranteed, which can go up to €100 million in variables, in an official statement they published on deadline day:

"The transfer of Antony Matheus dos Santos from Ajax to Manchester United has been completed. The winger had a contract with Ajax until 30 June 2025.

Ajax have reached an agreement with the English club regarding a transfer fee of € 95 million. That fee can build up to € 100 million through variables."

Antony will be reunited with his former boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, after joining the club for a record fee for players from the Eredivisie.

