Manchester United's Hunt For a New Manager Could Be The Key To Signing Exciting Brazilian Winger

Report: Erik Ten Hag's Arrival Would See Manchester United Prioritise Ajax's Brazilian Winger and Liverpool Target Antony

Manchester United's potential hiring of Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag could have massive ramifications on the future of Brazilian winger Antony, according to reports.

United's managerial hunt continues to rage on after recent reports stating that they would not be promoting Ralf Rangnick from interim to permanent manager, leaving the door open for front runners Mauricio Pochettino and Erik Ten Hag.

The Dutchman certainly leads the race for fans favourite among reds, however, many credible journalists are suggesting that the United board and players are swaying towards the current Paris Saint Germain boss.

However, a recent revelation may have added to Ten Hag's bid for the role, with the news he could be set on bringing one of his current Ajax players along with him.

Numerous outlets are now reporting that silky Brazilian winger Antony would be willing to follow his current boss, with Ten Hag eager to bring him along with him to his next venture.

The winger recently claimed a move to the Premier League would be "beautiful" amid links to United and Liverpool.

With a current market value of around £30 million, a deal to bring the Brazilian would no doubt be expensive, but could revitalise a team which looks to be on a long term spiral.

