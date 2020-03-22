United ignore Solskjaer’s transfer stance with Kane approach

Speculation linking Harry Kane with Manchester United isn't disappearing and the latest reports suggest the club have now actually been involved in an inquiry for his services.

The 26-year-old has been one of the leading goalscorers in Europe's top five leagues for some time now, and claimed the World Cup 2018 Golden Boot.

Tottenham Hotspur are set to make it their 12th consecutive season without a trophy though, which has led to talk of Kane considering his future in North London.

According to The Athletic, an inquiry has been put to United regarding their interest in Kane and whether they are financially capable of signing the England captain.

The report claims, however, that Kane isn't on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's transfer wishlist but if the chance to sign him arises, the club will pounce.

It's said that due to unsuccessful attempts to sign that player in the past though, Kane would have to indicate he's interested in a move to Old Trafford before United act on their interest.

The figure to sign Kane has been touted to be around £150million; that's pretty much 75% of Solskjaer's reported budget before sales, should United qualify for the Champions League.

It'd be a deal for the ages and a transfer that would certainly have implications on other signings the club are aiming to make.

You could get two or even three top-tier players to bolster quality and depth with that sort of money, so splashing it all on one name would present a major risk.

Kane's consistent injury problems should come as a concern too; there's no doubting he knows where the goal is but that won't matter with the amount of time he spends sidelined.