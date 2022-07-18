Report: Manchester United Are Close To Signing Jonathan Clauss

Manchester United are looking to continue their summer recruitment and are now reportedly closing in on the signing of French international right back Jonathan Clauss according to a new report.

The Red Devils have recently added Lisandro Martinez to their ranks following the completion of the deal with Ajax at the end of last week.

The Argentine was the first defensive signing of the Erik Ten Hag era, however the new Dutch boss could now be looking to strengthen the right side of the back line.

United already have the rotation between Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka however, Ten Hag is looking to add an addition of his own in the position.

The right back, currently of RC Lens has had an impressive couple of seasons in the Ligue 1 and could now be set to leave the club.

The right back is in his mid twenties but is currently having the best spell of his career and has attracted interest from both United and Chelsea, according to reports.

However a new report from le10sport has stated that “Manchester United are close to signing Jonathan Clauss for €7m.”

Clauss has recently been given his French international debut following his resurgence and run of impressive form at club level in the French division.

