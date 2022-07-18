Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Are Close To Signing Jonathan Clauss

Manchester United are looking to continue their summer recruitment and are now reportedly closing in on the signing of French international right back Jonathan Clauss according to a new report.

The Red Devils have recently added Lisandro Martinez to their ranks following the completion of the deal with Ajax at the end of last week. 

The Argentine was the first defensive signing of the Erik Ten Hag era, however the new Dutch boss could now be looking to strengthen the right side of the back line. 

United already have the rotation between Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka however, Ten Hag is looking to add an addition of his own in the position.

Clauss

The right back, currently of RC Lens has had an impressive couple of seasons in the Ligue 1 and could now be set to leave the club. 

The right back is in his mid twenties but is currently having the best spell of his career and has attracted interest from both United and Chelsea, according to reports. 

However a new report from le10sport has stated that “Manchester United are close to signing Jonathan Clauss for €7m.”

Clauss has recently been given his French international debut following his resurgence and run of impressive form at club level in the French division. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Clauss
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Are Close To Signing Jonathan Clauss

By Alex Wallacejust now
Martinez
Quotes

Report: Erik Ten Hag Explains Why Manchester United Bought Lisandro Martínez From Ajax

By Seth Dooley1 hour ago
eriksen denmark
Transfers

'He Is A Magnificent Football Player' - Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag On Christian Eriksen

By Rhys James2 hours ago
ronaldo everton
Transfers

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Wants Atletico Madrid Move Amid Manchester United Exit Talks

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Martinez
News

Revealed: Why Erik Ten Hag Chose To Sign Lisandro Martinez For Manchester United

By Rhys James4 hours ago
ten hag 4
Media

Report: This Is How Different Manchester United Are Since Erik Ten Hag Is On The Wheel - The Dutchman Has No Time To Spare

By Saul Escudero7 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
News

Report: Manchester United Pre Season Under Dutch Manager Erik Ten Hag Entirely Focused On Training

By Saul Escudero8 hours ago
ten hag bangkok
Media

Report: Manchester United Players Fred, McTominay & Marcus Rashford Give Their Opinion On Erik Ten Hag's Pre-Season So Far

By Saul Escudero8 hours ago