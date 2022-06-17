Report: Manchester United Are Discussing Personal Terms For Vitinha

Manchester United are now reportedly discussing personal terms for the transfer of FC Porto midfielder, Vitinha according to a new report.

United are focusing on bolstering their midfield ahead of the new 22/23 season with Frenkie De Jong and now Vitinha.

The Red Devils are pushing to have their squad ready ahead of the new campaign, with the team setting off on pre season tour next month.

Vitinha could prove an extra option in midfield for Erik Ten Hag, with De Jong still said to be the priority signing however.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Vitinha spent time at Premier League side Wolves before returning to Porto where he has continued to make a positive impact in the side.

Reports had suggested that United were one of the teams preparing to activate the midfielders release clause, however that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Despite the fact that United may have not made an offer yet they are said to be in talks over personal terms for the player.

According to reporter, Jonathan Shrager;

“Manchester United are currently discussing personal terms for Vitinha, but have not made an official bid to FC Porto.”

United will be looking to make their first summer signing of the summer.

