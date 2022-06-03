Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United are Edging Closer to Signing Pau Torres

According to claims from a new report, Manchester United are now said to be edging closer to signing Villarreal defender Pau Torres this summer as Erik Ten Hag targets defensive improvements.

United are already working on a deal to sign Ajax defender Jurrien Timber who can play both right back and centre half.

Timber is said to be happy to move to United this summer and is one of Ten Hag's top targets.

However a move for Torres is clearly not being ruled out ahead of the summer with Ten Hag wanting to sign a left footed central defender.

Pau Torres

According to the Daily Express via the4thofficial, "Manchester United are edging closer to signing Villarreal defender Pau Torres in the summer transfer window as Erik Ten Hag looks set to add to his defensive options ahead of the 2022/23 season."

The report also refers to a claim made by Dean Jones, a transfer insider speaking to GiveMeSport which stated;

“I think, from what I understand, a lot of people close to Pau Torres do see this deal as one that is still gathering pace."

“People close to the player say it is close and Villarreal think there’s a good chance it will happen.”

United will be working with Ten Hag to identify signings before working on deals to strengthen their squad for next season.

