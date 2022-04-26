Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Are Interested in Leicester City Defender Wesley Fofana

Manchester United are understood to be in the market for a defender in the transfer window and are now said to be interested in Leicester City's Wesley Fofana, according to a report.

United have already been linked to a handful of defenders including the likes of Jurrien Timber, Pau Torres and more.

United are preparing for life under Erik Ten Hag who is said to be set to be given significant funds to build his squad this summer.

Thee Dutchman will assess the United squad before deciding on positions in which too strengthen.

Fofana

According to Di Marzio, "Manchester United are interested in Wesley Fofana this summer."

The Italian football outlet has reported that United are interested in the Foxes centre back.

It was reported and known in the past that United and Real Madrid were both interested in the Frenchman's services.

Real Madrid have recently agreed to sign Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea for free which could leave the door open for United to sign Fofana if they choose to.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Fofana
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Are Interested in Leicester City Defender Wesley Fofana

By Alex Wallace3 minutes ago
Hannibal
News

Manchester United Youngster Hannibal Impressing Staff as His Future is Set to be Decided

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Milinkovic Savic
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Preparing Official Bid to Try to Sign Sergej Milinkovic Savic

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
Nottingham Forest v West Bromwich Albion - Sky Bet Championship Steve Cooper, Nottingham Forest head coach and Djed Spence of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion at the City Ground, Nottingham on Monday 18th April 2022
News

Chelsea and Tottenham Target 'Dreams' of Playing for Manchester United

By Kaustubh Pandey5 hours ago
Paul Mitchell
News

Manchester United Board Split Over Key Paul Mitchell Decision

By Kaustubh Pandey7 hours ago
Paul Pogba
Quotes

Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba's Wage Demands Questioned Amid Real Madrid and PSG Links

By Rhys James9 hours ago
Ten Hag
Quotes

'He Was the First Coach Who Made Training Make Sense' - Erik Ten Hag's Former Captain Ahead of Manchester United Move

By Rhys James9 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Opinions

Report: Ex-Manchester United Midfielder Robbie Savage Warns About Cristiano Ronaldo's Possible Sell

By Saul Escudero9 hours ago