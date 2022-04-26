Report: Manchester United Are Interested in Leicester City Defender Wesley Fofana

Manchester United are understood to be in the market for a defender in the transfer window and are now said to be interested in Leicester City's Wesley Fofana, according to a report.

United have already been linked to a handful of defenders including the likes of Jurrien Timber, Pau Torres and more.

United are preparing for life under Erik Ten Hag who is said to be set to be given significant funds to build his squad this summer.

Thee Dutchman will assess the United squad before deciding on positions in which too strengthen.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Di Marzio, "Manchester United are interested in Wesley Fofana this summer."

The Italian football outlet has reported that United are interested in the Foxes centre back.

It was reported and known in the past that United and Real Madrid were both interested in the Frenchman's services.

Real Madrid have recently agreed to sign Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea for free which could leave the door open for United to sign Fofana if they choose to.

