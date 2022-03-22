Report: Manchester United Are Leading the Race to Sign Declan Rice

Manchester United are reportedly said to be leading the race to sign West Ham star Declan Rice.

Rice is said to be a main midfield target for a number of clubs this season including the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea.

United are now reportedly leading the race against some of their main rivals to land the signature of the Englishman this summer.

According to Ian Ladyman, United are the front runners to sign Rice this summer.

West Ham reportedly value Rice at around £150million which could be one of the main factors in United failing to sign the player this summer.

It looks unlikely that Chelsea will be able to sign Rice this summer due to the ongoing financial struggles at the club.

City could also be priced out of a move for Rice as they look to sign Erling Haaland this summer.

United will be assessing a number of midfield options this summer with Rice said to be the priority.

