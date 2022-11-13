Skip to main content
Manchester United Are Monitoring Premier League Goalkeeper

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester United Are Monitoring Premier League Goalkeeper

According to new reports, Manchester United are monitoring a Premier League goalkeeper amid David De Gea's future.

Manchester United are currently monitoring a new goalkeeper for a long term replacement for the current goalkeeper David De Gea. De Gea's contract expires this summer.

United have turned their attention to the Premier League to find a new keeper if De Gea is to leave this summer. They have monitored keepers all over Europe but they want someone with more Premier League experience.

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez could be one of the potential targets for United next season if De Gea departs in the summer. United have not held contract talks with De Gea as of yet but he is keen to stay at Old Trafford.

David De Gea

According to the report from Tom Hopkinson; "Manchester United are monitoring Brighton’s Robert Sanchez. He is seen as a potential long-term replacement for David de Gea".

This season Sanchez has made 13 appearances in the Premier League this season whilst conceding 17 goals and only keeping 4 clean sheets. Sanchez has been included in the Spain team for the World Cup.

Goalkeepers such as David Raya and Unai Simon have been called up for the World Cup over De Gea. De Gea was the first choice keeper until his form drastically dropped over the last few seasons.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Robert Sanchez Brighton Premier League Spain Goalkeeper
Transfers

Manchester United Are Monitoring Premier League Goalkeeper

By Ben Patterson
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Premier League
News

Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Fulham v Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Manchester United
News

Manchester United Travelling Squad To Face Fulham

By Alex Wallace
Harry Maguire
News

Manchester United To Consider Offers For Harry Maguire

By Alex Wallace
Antony Elanga
News

Manchester United Youngster Could Be Sold With Buyback Clause

By Alex Wallace
Sancho vs Liverpool
News

Jadon Sancho Has Question Marks Over His Manchester United Future

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
Quotes

Wayne Rooney Doesn't Think Manchester United Are Better With Cristiano Ronaldo

By Ben Patterson
Erik Ten Hag Manchester United
Quotes

Wayne Rooney Says Erik Ten Hag Is The Right Manager For Manchester United

By Ben Patterson