Manchester United Are Monitoring Premier League Goalkeeper

Manchester United are currently monitoring a new goalkeeper for a long term replacement for the current goalkeeper David De Gea. De Gea's contract expires this summer.

United have turned their attention to the Premier League to find a new keeper if De Gea is to leave this summer. They have monitored keepers all over Europe but they want someone with more Premier League experience.

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez could be one of the potential targets for United next season if De Gea departs in the summer. United have not held contract talks with De Gea as of yet but he is keen to stay at Old Trafford.

IMAGO / Sportimage

According to the report from Tom Hopkinson; "Manchester United are monitoring Brighton’s Robert Sanchez. He is seen as a potential long-term replacement for David de Gea".

This season Sanchez has made 13 appearances in the Premier League this season whilst conceding 17 goals and only keeping 4 clean sheets. Sanchez has been included in the Spain team for the World Cup.

Goalkeepers such as David Raya and Unai Simon have been called up for the World Cup over De Gea. De Gea was the first choice keeper until his form drastically dropped over the last few seasons.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon