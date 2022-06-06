Report: Manchester United are on the Trail of Dutch Defender Denzel Dumfries

Manchester United are reportedly now on the trail of Dutch international defender Denzel Dumfries, according to a new report from Italian media.

United are known to be assessing their right back situation this summer - with Erik Ten Hag looking to regenerate the squads defence in the window.

The Red Devils have reportedly transfer listed Aaron Wan-Bissaka ahead of the transfer window with Ten Hag deciding that he prefers Diogo Dalot.

Wan-Bissaka arrived at Old Trafford for a fee of around £50million from Crystal Palace but could now leave United for a reduced fee or even on loan.

According to a new report from Italian media outlet, Calcio Mercato, United are amongst a number of clubs trailing Dumfries.

It's been reported that Wan-Bissaka is a target for a number of clubs including AS Roma in Italy.

The Italian side now managed by former United manager Jose Mourinho won the UEFA Europa Conference League last season.

Ten Hag is said to want to sign a number of defenders this summer with Pau Torres being a central defensive target.

Jurrien Timber is said to be a target and is a versatile defender that can play across a central and right back position.

