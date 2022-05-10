Report: Manchester United are Open to Offers for Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United are reportedly open to offers for their right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer as the Red Devils continue to be linked to a number of defenders.

United will be looking to offload a number of players this summer to open room in their squad as well as raise funds for Erik Ten Hag's first campaign.

Wan-Bissaka has already been linked to a number of clubs ahead of the summer window including a possible return to Crystal Palace.

Wan-Bissaka would be favoured to leave United over Diogo Dalot.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

United have already been linked to some right back options that they could possibly sign this summer.

Djed Spence has been a name that has been linked to United ahead of the window as well as Ajax's Jurrien Timber who plays in both central defence and on the right hand side.

According to the M.E.N, "United are open to offers for Aaron Wan-Bissaka."

