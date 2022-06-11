Report: Manchester United Are Prepared To Pay Pau Torres Release Clause
Manchester United are now prepared to pay the release clause of Villarreal defender, Pau Torres this summer as Erik Ten Hag looks to bolster his defence this summer according to a new report.
United are reportedly pushing to strengthen their defence this summer as the Red Devils look to improve on last season under new manager, Ten Hag.
Torres is understood to be of United's top defensive targets as they have been linked with the central defender for a number of windows.
United have been linked with a move for Jurrien Timber who is said to have been Ten Hag's priority signing for United's defence.
With the Timber move seemingly on hold at the moment as well as United's hierarchy preferring a move for Torres, United could now push to make progress on signing the Spaniard.
Now according to Spanish news outlet, Larazon via Sports Mole;
"United are willing to pay Villarreal's asking price of €50m (£43m) in order to secure his signature during the transfer window, which puts the Red Devils as favourites."
Torres rejected a move to Tottenham last summer however the North London side are once again attempting to chase the signature of the central defender.
United will have to compete with Spurs to sign Torres this summer as both clubs look to bolster their squads.
