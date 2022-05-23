Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United are the Club Most Interested in Pau Torres

Manchester United reportedly lead the way as the most interested club in Spanish international defender Pau Torres as Erik Ten Hag looks to improve his squad ahead of next season.

United are known to need a ball playing defender with the profile of Torres fitting into the criteria. 

The Spaniard has shown his quality for Villarreal and has played a pivotal role in the clubs recent success. 

Torres was a key player for the Spanish side as they made it to the semi final of UEFA Champions League this season. 

Pau Torres

According to a new report from Marca, “Manchester United are the club most interested in Pau Torres and are willing to offer upto €50m for him. Villarreal need to sell some players after failing to qualify for UEFA Champions League. Ten Hag wants a ball-playing defender and Torres fits into his plans.”

United will be keen to bring in a new centre half ahead of the new campaign.

