Report: Manchester United are Working on the Transfer of Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United are working on the on the possible transfer of Frenkie De Jong according to a new report from a reliable journalist.

United will be set to spend a high budget on rebuilding the squad this summer with De Jong being a major target according to reports.

Rumours emerged that Ten Hag would want to attempt to lure De Jong to Old Trafford amid the possible sale of the Dutch midfielder from Barcelona.

De Jong would be familiar with working under Ten Hag which could give United the edge in doing a deal.

De Jong

According to Laurie Whitwell, "Manchester United working on De Jong transfer."

De Jong is reported to be happy at Barcelona and his future will be decided alongside first team manager, Xavi.

The next few days are reportedly set to be key in the future of De Jong with United said to be alongside the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester City in the race for the midfielder.

Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong
Transfers

By Alex Wallace29 seconds ago
