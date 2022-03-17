Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United All Interested in Bayer Leverkusen Winger Moussa Diaby

Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United are all reportedly interested in Bayer Leverkusen winger, Moussa Diaby.

United, Arsenal and Newcastle are said to have all declared interest in the French winger.

Diaby is said to be valued at around €60million and primarily plays as a left winger.

United will be looking to strengthen their attack next season under their new manager.

Diaby has impressed at Leverkusen and has been a player to keep an eye on in the Bundesliga.

In 24 league games this season, Diaby has 12 goals and seven assists which is impressive for a winger.

The report comes from Patrick Berger, a German journalist who was reliable during the Jadon Sancho transfer saga in particular.

Berger has a good track record when it comes to transfer related news stories.

Diaby's side Leverkusen are still in the UEFA Europa League meaning the likes of United, Arsenal and Newcastle will have more chances to watch the winger play.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Diaby
Transfers

Report: Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United All Interested in Bayer Leverkusen Winger Moussa Diaby

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Rashford
Quotes

Gareth Southgate Explains His Decision to Exclude Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford From His England Squad, Saying Rashford Is: 'Clearly Not At His Best'

By Rhys James45 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Manchester United Trio Named In Portugal Squad For Upcoming International Fixtures

By James Ridge49 minutes ago
tuchel 4
News

Manchester United Make Inquiry About Champions League Winning Manager

By Soumyajit Roy1 hour ago
Sancho
News

England Announce 23 Man Squad For March Internationals With Manchester United Defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw Selected and Jadon Sancho Misses Out

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Rashford
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Are Interested in Manchester United Winger Marcus Rashford

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
araujo
News

Situation of Barcelona Man Compared to Raphael Varane as Manchester United Speculation Mounts

By Kaustubh Pandey2 hours ago
rashford
Transfers

Barcelona Express Interest In Signing Manchester United Forward; Liverpool Said To Be Admirers Too

By Soumyajit Roy2 hours ago