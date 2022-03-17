Report: Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United All Interested in Bayer Leverkusen Winger Moussa Diaby

Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United are all reportedly interested in Bayer Leverkusen winger, Moussa Diaby.

United, Arsenal and Newcastle are said to have all declared interest in the French winger.

Diaby is said to be valued at around €60million and primarily plays as a left winger.

United will be looking to strengthen their attack next season under their new manager.

Diaby has impressed at Leverkusen and has been a player to keep an eye on in the Bundesliga.

In 24 league games this season, Diaby has 12 goals and seven assists which is impressive for a winger.

The report comes from Patrick Berger, a German journalist who was reliable during the Jadon Sancho transfer saga in particular.

Berger has a good track record when it comes to transfer related news stories.

Diaby's side Leverkusen are still in the UEFA Europa League meaning the likes of United, Arsenal and Newcastle will have more chances to watch the winger play.

