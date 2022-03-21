Report: Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, PSG and Inter Milan Are Interested in Paulo Dybala

Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, PSG and Inter Milan are interested in Paulo Dybala as the Argentine is set to leave Juventus for free this summer, according to reports.

Dybala is set to leave Juventus this summer on a free transfer as the Argentine will not renew his contract at the Italian giants.

A number of European giants, including United are said to be interested in signing Dybala.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

United have previously expressed interest in Dybala and could now be able to acquire him for free.

Although, despite Dybala not costing anything up front the attacker will still be looking for a large wage package at his new club.

According to Calcio Mercato, United are 'especially interested' in Dybala and could be well in the race to sign the Argentine.

A final decision on Dybala would most likely be made when United eventually appoint their new manager in due course.

