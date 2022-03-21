Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, PSG and Inter Milan Are Interested in Paulo Dybala

Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, PSG and Inter Milan are interested in Paulo Dybala as the Argentine is set to leave Juventus for free this summer, according to reports.

Dybala is set to leave Juventus this summer on a free transfer as the Argentine will not renew his contract at the Italian giants.

A number of European giants, including United are said to be interested in signing Dybala.

Dybala

United have previously expressed interest in Dybala and could now be able to acquire him for free.

Although, despite Dybala not costing anything up front the attacker will still be looking for a large wage package at his new club.

According to Calcio Mercato, United are 'especially interested' in Dybala and could be well in the race to sign the Argentine.

A final decision on Dybala would most likely be made when United eventually appoint their new manager in due course.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Dybala
Transfers

Report: Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, PSG and Inter Milan Are Interested in Paulo Dybala

By Alex Wallace3 minutes ago
Fred and Lingard
News

Manchester United Star Being Monitored by Serie A Giants, Move Considered Feasible

By Kaustubh Pandey9 minutes ago
Harry Maguire
News

Report: Manchester United Preparing to Sell Harry Maguire This Summer

By Alex Wallace37 minutes ago
Roy Keane
Quotes

Legendary Manchester United Midfielder Gives Seal of Approval to Club's Youngster

By Kaustubh Pandey58 minutes ago
poch ten hag
News

Four-man ShortList for Manchester United Permanent Manager's Position Revealed

By Soumyajit Roy1 hour ago
ronald araujo
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Preparing Bid to Sign Barcelona Defender Ronald Araujo

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Rashford
Quotes

Pundit Defends Manchester United Winger Marcus Rashford - 'I Believe He Would Suit Any Team'

By Rhys James2 hours ago
richarlison
Transfers

Manchester United Interested In Everton Forward Richarlison

By Soumyajit Roy2 hours ago