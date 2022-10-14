Manchester United Attentive To Joao Felix Situation At Atletico Madrid

Manchester United are in the thick of rebuilding their side under Erik Ten Hag. The Red Devils are said to be in the market for a new attacker in 2023, especially if Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave the club.

United were linked to a number of players across the summer transfer window. Ten Hag is known to want to add attackers to his squad as he gets used to holding the reins at Old Trafford.

One player that United were linked to in the summer window was Atletico Madrid talent, Joao Felix. United reportedly had a bid turned down for Felix at the end of the past window.

IMAGO / Alterphotos

There are a number of players known to be on United’s attacking shortlist for next year. Cody Gakpo and Benjamin Sesko are just two of the names on the list.

However a more versatile player could be of more interest to Ten Hag, with someone like Felix fitting that profile extremely well. The Portuguese attacker can play in a range of forward positions.

According to a report from A Bola via Sport Witness; “João Félix ‘wants to leave’ Atlético Madrid in January and Manchester United are one of the clubs ‘attentive’ to his situation.”

