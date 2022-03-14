Skip to main content
Manchester United Attentive To Ronald Araujo's Situation At Barcelona

Manchester United are one of the clubs who remain particularly 'attentive' to Ronald Araujo's situation at Barcelona, according to a report in Spain.

The Uruguyuan's contract will be up in 2023 at Camp Nou, so there have been speculations about his future at Camp Nou.

ronald araujo

The Spanish club have been trying to agree to a contract extension with Araujo for quite some time now, but the issue hasn't been resolved yet.

So naturally, the Barca player's name has been linked with a host of clubs for a transfer, and Manchester United is no exception.

As per journalist Matte Moretto, as cited by aggregator Reshad Rahman, United, in particular, are said to be attentive to Araujo's situation at the Catalan club. 

Although he is happy at Barcelona, but negotiations about his contract renewal are reported to be ongoing, and that some patience is needed before it can be resolved. 

And this limbo has resulted in a lot of clubs, including those from England, to keep a watch on the player, and United's name, distinguishably, has been mentioned. 

