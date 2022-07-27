Manchester United Aware Of Antonie Griezmann’s Availability This Summer

Manchester United are said to be aware of the availability of Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann this summer as Erik Ten Hag looks to add attacking players to his ranks this summer.

Griezmann has been linked to a move to United in the past, with some serious links appearing in the media some years ago, however a move never materialised for the player.

United have been linked with many attackers so far this summer as Ten Hag is said to be keen on recruiting one to add to his depth in the front line this summer.

Recently, the likes of Antony from Ajax and Memphis Depay of Barcelona are names that have been linked with United.

However a move for both currently looks unlikely to happen at the moment with Ajax demanding €100million for Antony and Fabrizio Romano confirming no talks have taken place with Depay.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at United remains uncertain and his situation could be huge in terms of what the club do next in the market with the striker being linked with a move to Atletico Madrid.

However a move for Griezmann, should United decide to take up on it would be separate to any possible move for Ronaldo, claims a new report.

According to Laurie Whitwell and Dan Sheldon, both of The Athletic; “Antoine Griezmann is thought to be available this summer, a situation of which Manchester United are aware, but the idea of a potential swap deal (with Ronaldo) has been dismissed at this stage.”

