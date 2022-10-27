Manchester United & Barcelona Considering FC Porto Goalkeeper

Manchester United & Barcelona are considering a move for FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa. The 23 year old is making a great impression this season in Portugal.

Barcelona joined United in the UEFA Europa League last night after a 3-0 defeat to FC Bayern Munich. The two sides could eventually meet in the knockout stages due to the newly introduced rules from UEFA.

Uniteds current goalkeeper David De Gea has come under scrutiny over the last few seasons due to his poor performances. The 31 year old is in the last year of his contract and there is an uncertainty over his future.

Last night in the UEFA Champions League Costa made 2 penalty saves v Club Brugge as his side won 4-0 away from home and he kept a clean sheet as well.

This season the 23 year old has made 15 appearances in all competitions and has kept 8 clean sheets along with conceding 13 goals in all competitions.

The new report comes from a bola in Portugal who says that United and Barca scouted the keeper against Benfica this month.

The report says; "Manchester United & Barcelona both took notes when scouting Diogo Costa in the match against Benfica this month - Both clubs (along with others) consider him ‘an authentic bargain’. "

