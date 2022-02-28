Report: Manchester United and Barcelona Target Kalidou Koulibaly Set to Sign New Napoli Contract

Manchester United and Barcelona target Kalidou Koulibaly is set to sign a new contract at his current club Napoli, according to a report.

Koulibaly is a defender that has been linked to United on a number of occasions and had already been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer.

According to Football Italia, Koulibaly's agent "denied Barcelona's interest in signing the defender while Napoli have begun contract extension talks with Koulibaly".

The Senegal international has been linked with moves to United and Manchester City over the years but has always remained in the Serie A.

The defenders contract expires in the summer of 2023 with Ciro Venerato stating that "Napoli have offered the 30 year old a new €5million a year deal until 2026".

Koulibaly has been at Napoli since 2014, playing over 300 games for the club and looks set to remain in Italy for the foreseeable future.

Aside from Koulibaly, United have also shown interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen whose price tag is set at around £83million.

