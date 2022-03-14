Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United 'Pushing' To Sign La Liga's South American ace

Manchester United are said to be pushing in their attempt to sign Barcelona's Ronald Araujo with the Catalan club struggling to hand him a new deal, state fresh reports.

Araujo is a product of the Barcelona youth academy and the 23-year-old has been a regular at the back for the Spanish club, playing 21 times in La Liga and even scoring thrice for them.

ronald araujo

Mundo Deportivo in Spain report today that Barcelona are not even close to agreeing a new deal with the Uruguayan centre-back, with contacts between the two parties now said to be 'stranded'.

It is suggested that while the defender's priority is to sign a new deal, a solution to his situation is not expected anytime soon. United are thus said to be 'pushing hard' for him (via SportWitness).

Araujo will have less than 12 months on his current contract remaining in the summer and Barcelona could consider selling him, as a result.

