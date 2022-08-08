Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Begin Contacts With Real Betis Over Possibility Of Signing Guido Rodriguez

Manchester United are starting to dominate headlines with the number of transfer rumours arising amid links with a number of players on Monday as the club look to add to their squad following opening day defeat to Brighton.

United are still said to be in the race to sign Frenkie De Jong however people are aware that the club may now be looking at alternatives to sign this summer. 

United have already been linked with a move for Adrien Rabiot with some sources suggesting that a deal could very much be done. 

The Red Devils have now also been linked with a move for another midfielder, this time a player from La Liga side Real Betis. 

Rodriguez

A new report from Diario AS reporter Mirko Calemme claims that United are interested in Real Betis midfielder, Guido Rodriguez. 

The report has stated, “Manchester United have begun contacts for Real Betis' Guido Rodríguez. He would cost around €20m.”

Rodriguez is primarily seen as a defensive midfielder, a position that was proved to be of importance once again during United’s game against Brighton. 

The 28 year old would cost United a reported €20million and could be a part of a new midfield duo alongside the also rumoured Rabiot. 

