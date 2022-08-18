Manchester United Believe Casemiro Wants To Join And Are Preparing A Formal Bid For Real Madrid

Manchester United are now said to be growing in confidence over the possibility that Casemiro will join the club this summer and are said to be preparing a formal bid to sign the player from Real Madrid.

United are desperate to sign a holding midfielder in the final couple of weeks of the transfer window and have set their sights on Casemiro.

The Red Devils are said to have offered the Brazilian midfielder a lucrative offer, one that is hard to turn down.

Many sources in Madrid have stated that they believe Casemiro is ready to accept said offer for the move and that United are preparing a formal bid to sign the player.

IMAGO / Cordon Press/Miguelez Sports

United are said to be prepared to offer the desired fee of between €60-70million for the transfer of the player.

The 30 year old is seen as an ideal alternative to Frenkie De Jong, who United missed out on despite a 3 month pursuit of the player.

The report from Alex Crook suggests that a formal bid could be sent from Manchester United soon, he says;

“Manchester United believe Casemiro wants to join and are therefore readying a formal bid. It looks like it could well happen.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon