Report: Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Likes PSG Right Back Achraf Hakimi As Internal Discussions Held

Manchester United are now said to move on to signing a right back after agreeing a fee for the transfer of Frenkie De Jong as well as also signing Lisandro Martinez from Ajax. 

The Red Devils will now reportedly move on to the signing of a right back with a number of options lined up already and some even being looked at. 

United have had a slow start to the transfer window so far compared to their competitive counter parts such as Liverpool and Manchester City. 

However, United are now said to be getting into the swing of things with Martinez and Christian Eriksen signed in the last week or so.

eriksen denmark

However, United are now reportedly ready to move on to looking at a right back as it’s said to be one of the positions wanted to enforce in by Erik Ten Hag. 

According to Jacque Talbot, United will now look to their options to sign at right back with the French international Jonathan Clauss already linked to United, in the past days. 

However a new report from Talbot has stated;

“There have been discussions over Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi, who Manchester United boss Ten Hag really likes, but the 23-year-old is very likely too costly at present.”

Despite discussing Hakimi, it’s unlikely United will move for the player due to his high price tag.

Hakimi
