Manchester United Call Off Adrien Rabiot Transfer

Manchester United have now called off their pursuit of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot and any move for the midfielder is now highly unlikely to happen due to a major valuation gap in wages, says new reports.

Rabiot links sprung up just a number of weeks ago and United had spent time working on a deal to sign the midfielder however a deal now seems unlikely due to the player requesting too much in wage demands.

The midfielder is now set to remain at Juventus as United will now turn to other alternatives due to not being able to get Rabiot over the line.

The news was broken on Tuesday evening by a number of top journalists.

United had agreed a deal with Juventus to sign the player however due to the high wage demands requested, a deal is now not set to materialise.

According to the initial report from Samuel Luckhurst; “Manchester United have called off their move for Adrien Rabiot due to the midfielder’s wage demands. Sources say the player wanted an ‘obscene’ salary.”

David Ornstein then followed up with; “The gap between the salary offer and his expectations mean the deal is not progressing. A revival cannot be completely ruled out, however, United are exploring alternative options.”

