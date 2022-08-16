Skip to main content

Manchester United Call Off Adrien Rabiot Transfer

Manchester United have now called off their pursuit of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot and any move for the midfielder is now highly unlikely to happen due to a major valuation gap in wages, says new reports.

Rabiot links sprung up just a number of weeks ago and United had spent time working on a deal to sign the midfielder however a deal now seems unlikely due to the player requesting too much in wage demands. 

The midfielder is now set to remain at Juventus as United will now turn to other alternatives due to not being able to get Rabiot over the line. 

The news was broken on Tuesday evening by a number of top journalists. 

Adrien Rabiot

United had agreed a deal with Juventus to sign the player however due to the high wage demands requested, a deal is now not set to materialise. 

According to the initial report from Samuel Luckhurst; “Manchester United have called off their move for Adrien Rabiot due to the midfielder’s wage demands. Sources say the player wanted an ‘obscene’ salary.”

David Ornstein then followed up with; “The gap between the salary offer and his expectations mean the deal is not progressing. A revival cannot be completely ruled out, however, United are exploring alternative options.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Rabiot
Transfers

Manchester United Call Off Adrien Rabiot Transfer

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Adrien Rabiot arriving
Transfers

Adrien Rabiot Transfer From Juventus to Manchester United Stalling

By Seth Dooley13 minutes ago
David De Gea Brentford
Quotes

David De Gea Believes Teammates Were Also At Fault During Brentford 4-0 Manchester United

By Alex Wallace59 minutes ago
Neto
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Offered The Chance To Sign Wolves Attacker

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Frenkie de Jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Withdraws Offer For Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

Gary Neville: This Is What Would Happen If Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Manchester United

By Saul Escudero2 hours ago
manchester united crystal palace melbourne
Match Day

Manchester United Vs Liverpool Referee Revealed

By Seth Dooley4 hours ago
Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Erik Ten Hag and Glazers Disagree Over Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer

By Seth Dooley4 hours ago