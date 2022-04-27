Report: Manchester United Centre Back Harry Maguire Out For Rest Of The Season Following Injury - Erik Ten Hag Looking For New Centre Back

According to reports, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire could miss what's left of the season due to an injury. The number 5's performance on the pitch has made new manager Erik Ten Hag look for a new centre back in the market.

Maguire's season with the Red Devils has been a complete nightmare so far, all this due to a huge drop in the Captain's performance that did not help the Old Trafford side very much.

The England International is trying his best to be back from a knee injury, but chances of recovering before the end of the season are low.

IMAGO / PA Images

As a consequence, the defender couldn't be part of the starting eleven against Arsenal last Saturday.

In that game, Harry Maguire was replaced by Victor Lindelof. Also, Rangnick said the number 5 will also miss the home game against Chelsea tomorrow, Thursday the 28th.

According to Sportsmail via Dailymail, Maguire's injury could put him on the side for what's left of the season, keeping him from playing the last four games for the Red Devils.

It was claimed, the 29-year-old centre back's future at Old Trafford is uncertain as only three years after an 87million euros transfer fee paid to Leicester have passed and of course, new manager Erik Ten Hag is looking for a new centre back to replace the defender. A situation that is not easy to handle at all.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon