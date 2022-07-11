Skip to main content

Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold And Sporting Director John Murtough Spotted In Barcelona As Frenkie De Jong Saga Contiues

Manchester United CEO's Richard Arnold and the club's sporting director John Murtough have been spotted in Barcelona as the Frenkie De Jong saga continues behind the scenes.

New pictures have surfaced online of the pair in Barcelona where they are said to have held meetings with Barcelona about the deal regarding De Jong.

Erik Ten Hag is said to be growing frustrated with the lack of business completed this summer with the Red Devils so far only adding Tyrell Malacia to their ranks.

This information that has surfaced from online Spanish media outlets could be very significant in terms of what happens next with the De Jong deal.

Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong

United are said to be waiting for the next steps in the deal as the ball is very much in Barcelona and the players court rather than their own.

De Jong still wants to stay at Barca however the club are struggling to facilitate his wages on their financial side of things ahead of next summer.

The information of a possible meeting between United and Barca has come from Gerard Romero, reporting for Jijantes FC on his Twitch stream.

The picture shows Arnold and Murtough in Barcelona on Monday afternoon whilst Ten Hag and his first team squad complete their finalm training session in Bangkok ahead of their game against Liverpool on Tuesday.

