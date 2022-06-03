Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Challenge Rivals in Bid to Sign Uruguay Striker

Darwin Nunez's transfer could be one of the biggest moves this summer with Manchester United just one of the teams looking to get a deal over the line that could be worth £100million

Benfica are well aware of the interest being shown in the 22-year-old and will be ready to sit back and let Nunez decide where his future lies so long as the transfer fee meets their valuation. 

Erik Ten Hag has given his list of recommendations to his new board of directors and has mentioned his admiration for the striker, and the Old Trafford side could be prepared to add cash plus player deal to get it over the line. 

nunez

Miguel Delaney of the Independent has said Nunez's advisors are ready to listen to The Red Devils as the team steps into a new era with Ten Hag at the helm.  

The one stumbling block that could be faced by United is the lack of Champions League football with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain all in the mix for his signature.  

We all know that player superstitions come into play when signing for a new club and Nunez will be happy to know that his No21 will be free when Edinson Cavani, his Uruguayan teammate. This number is a reminder of his breakthrough season with Almeria, scoring 16 goals. This alerted Benfica who paid a club-record €24million in September 2020.

Darwin Nunez with Benfica

Darwin Nunez in action for Benfica

Ten Hag will be hoping that he can get this deal done and concentrate on the other areas he has identified as needing to be improved. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Transfers

Manchester United Challenge Rivals in Bid to Sign Uruguay Striker

By Matt Skinner55 seconds ago
Darwin Nunez with Benfica
Transfers

Report: More Details About Manchester United's Offer To Benfica For The Transfer Of Uruguay Forward Darwin Nunez Came Out

By Saul Escudero11 minutes ago
De Jong pic
News

Manchester United Transfer Target Frenkie De Jong Has Incredible Performance Against Belgium

By Kieran Neller25 minutes ago
Varane
News

Nations League: France International Raphael Varane Brought Off Injured Against Denmark

By Kieran Neller1 hour ago
De Jong pic
Transfers

UEFA Nations League: Manchester United Signing Targets Jurrien Timber & Frenkie De Jong Started For Netherlands

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Facundo Pellistri
Transfers

Report: Facundo Pellistri's Future Is Set To Be Outside Manchester United Amid Interest From Other Clubs In Europe

By Saul Escudero2 hours ago
Raphael Varane
News

Raphael Varane to start international game against Denmark as France look to defend Nations League crown.

By Kieran Neller3 hours ago
Darwin Nunez at Benfica
Transfers

Report: Manchester United and Liverpool Set to Battle for the Signing of Darwin Nunez

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago