Report: Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid And Liverpool In The Race To Sign Jude Bellingham In 2023

Manchester United are reportedly set to rival the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid in the race to sign English wonderkid Jude Bellingham next year during the 2023 transfer window, according to a report.

United have looked at Bellingham in the past as reports from some time ago had suggested that United had looked to sign the midfielder from Birmingham City before he went to Borussia Dortmund.

The Red Devils are looking to improve their midfield this summer with the possible addition of Frenkie De Jong however could also look to bring in a star signing such as Bellingham next summer.

It's understood that Liverpool do have an interest in signing Bellingham as early as this summer however it does seem unlikely that Bellingham will leave Germany this summer.

The midfielder has a price tag of around £100million on him this summer with Dortmund not prepared to part ways with the player this summer.

Despite there being no sign of a departure this summer, some reports are predicting that there could be a transfer war for the wonderkid next summer.

According to journalist, James Pearce of the Athletic;

"There will be serious competition for Jude Bellingham in 2023. Real Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are all in the race."

