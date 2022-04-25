Report: Manchester United Bosses Differ From Ralf Rangnick On Bringing Ten New Signings Next Transfer Window

The Red Devils have let new manager Erik Ten Hag know that more than a revolution, he will have to see it as an evolution of the club.

It is claimed that Manchester United chiefs have said it will not be a revolution, contradicting current manager Ralf Rangnick. This summer, they don't expect to bring in that many new players.

After the 4-0 defeat against Liverpool. Manager Ralf Rangnick said last week that ten new signings could arrive in the upcoming summer window, but according to claims, this is unlikely.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Erik Ten Hag will have the last word on any signings and has also been given the competence to influence shortlists of targets for key positions that he believes he has improved.

The Dutch manager will be provided with enough funds to shape the Old Trafford side his way for next season. Claims from media ESPN reported, the recruitment department plans to bring in three new signings this summer so far.

Erik Ten Hag's budget this summer is around 100 to 150 million euros. This figure could be improved if outgoings were to happen.

The Old Trafford side is open to hear offers for these players: Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Anthony Martial, Alex Telles and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata are set to leave on free transfers.

Author Verdict:

We all got excited to hear Rangnick's statements about the possible arrival of ten new players at the end of the season, Manchester United needs a drastic change. So the arrival of just three players doesn't sound like such good news for Manchester United.

