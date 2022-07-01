Report: Manchester United Christian Eriksen Contract Offer Revealed

Manchester United have offered Christian Eriksen quite a lucrative contract offer to attempt to bring him to Old Trafford as the midfielder is set to make a decision soon, according to a report.

United are looking at expanding their midfield options this summer with Erik Ten Hag keen on adding a number of new faces to his squad this summer - including Eriksen.

Ten Hag is familiar with Eriksen as the Danish international trained with his Ajax squad when recovering during the middle part of last season.

Eriksen then joined Brentford during the second half of last season as the London based side also remain in the running to attempt to sign him this summer.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

However, United are still keen to bring the former Tottenham man to Old Trafford and have reportedly offered him quite a significant deal.

According to David McDonnell of the Mirror has reported the details of the contract offered to Eriksen by United.

“United have told Eriksen and his agent they are willing to hand the 30-year-old Denmark international a two-year deal worth £150,000-a-week. But Eriksen is waiting to see who United sign this summer before making a decision on his immediate future, with time on his side as a free agent.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon