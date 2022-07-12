Report: Manchester United Close To Securing The Signing Of Antony From Ajax With A Deal Said to Be Imminent

Manchester United could be set for a busy week in the transfer market as talks have stepped up in their pursuit for Frenkie De Jong and Lisandro Martinez with United wanting clarity on these deals by Friday.

However, United could now be set to be closing in on yet another signing, this time in the attacking department of the pitch with a new report suggesting that Antony could be close joining former boss, Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Antony has been a player of interest to United for some time this summer as Ten Hag looks to reunite with the talented winger at his new club ahead of next seasons campaign.

The right sided winger would add much needed flair and quality as well as being a left footed winger, something that United could benefit massively from.

Ten Hag knew how to get the best out of Antony at Ajax with the winger playing a pivotal role in the Dutch sides title winning season, last season.

According to O Jogo via thefaithfulmufc.com;

“The Dutch champions are already preparing for the imminent departure of Antony by targeting the signing of Porto starlet, Francisco Conceicao.”

“The Portuguese outlet have cited reports in the Netherlands and claimed that the Brazilian international is close to joining Man United for an astronomical sum.”

The fee being reported is said to be around £67.5million.

