Manchester United Close to Sign Midfielder Star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic From Lazio

Midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is looking to start an adventure away from Italian Serie A in the upcoming season as the Lazio Star has two contenders and Manchester United is among them. He knows very well that he will exit the Biancocelesti in June.

At the moment, Midfielder Sergej is concentrated on helping his current club finish the season in the fifth position to then focus on his future.

The Spanish born has participated in 44 matches, scoring 10 goals and providing 12 assists, as we can see the 27-year-old is very consistent and solid in the midfield, being the main reason the Red Devils want him on his side.

The Serbian International's agent, Mateja Kezman, reportedly offered Lazio a bid from the Red Devils worth around 80 million euros. It was also claimed that Paris Saint Germain made theirs for about 65 million euros at the beginning of the year.

The French side is still not done yet with their hopes to sign the Serbian, it entirely depends on the signing of Paul Pogba.

If PSG were to fail to sign the World Cup winner, then a huge bid could arrive from France to secure Sergej for Paris Saint Germain.

