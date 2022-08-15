Manchester United Close To Signing Atletico Madrid Attacker

Manchester United are now said to be close to signing an Atletico Madrid attacker just a number of hours after interest was reported if a new update is to be believed.

United are looking to bolster their attack this summer and Erik Ten Hag wants to sign a versatile player to fill that role.

It was reported on Monday evening that United were interested in signing Atletico Madrid attacker, Matheus Cunha.

It is now being reported that just hours after the first interest was reported, United are now closing in on the signing of the 23 year old, according to a reliable British media source.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The Brazilian arrived at Atletico for a fee of around £26million and could now leave for double that fee if a report is to be believed.

According to TalkSport, “Manchester United are close to signing Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid. The fee is around €50m.”

The new report about Cunha also falls into line with timing following a report about Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was reported in the past hours that Erik Ten Hag was reportedly now open to selling Ronaldo this summer with none other than Atletico Madrid still being a club interested in his services this summer.

