Report: Manchester United Close To Signing Frenkie De Jong From Barcelona

Manchester United are now reportedly close to signing midfielder and priority target, Frenkie De Jong this summer according to a new report.

United supporters will welcome the news as this transfer looks like it can be finally wrapped up ahead of a busy summer for United. 

The Red Devils are yet to sign a player ahead of the new campaign however, reports are now suggesting that United could secure the agreement to sign De Jong which would mean they sign Erik Ten Hag’s top target. 

The Dutch midfielder has come to terms over the past weeks that his future will no longer be set to remain in Barcelona. 

Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong

Erik Ten Hag has pushed to sign De Jong and to be reunited with the midfielder following their time spent together at Ajax. 

According to a new report from Sport via Sport Witness;

“Sport say sources close to the negotiation have informed them things have progressed in a ‘positive way’, and that’s been a very recent thing, happening ‘in recent hours’.”

The report on Sport Witness covering the words from Sport says;

“Manchester United are optimistic about the deal, and it’s even said it could be finalised before June 30th.”

This will come as positive news to United supporters. 

