Manchester United Close to Signing Premier League Goalkeeper

Erik ten Hag is on the verge of adding a fifth summer signing to his squad and strengthening his goalkeeping options.

Having let Dean Henderson spend the season on loan at Nottingham Forest, Manchester United are close to adding a new goalkeeper to their ranks.

Erik ten Hag is keen to challenge David de Gea. The Dutchman's philosophy and de Gea's capabilities do not necessarily run parallel: you can read a report on this contrast in styles here.

David De Gea Brentford

De Gea's contract is set to expire in 2024, while Henderson has made it vehemently clear to the media that he has been disappointed by his treatment at the club.

United are, therefore, close to poaching a goalkeeper from a fellow Premier League club.

Erik ten Hag

Having signed Nick Pope from Burnley this summer, Newcastle United are prepared to let go of Martin Dúbravka.

Dubravka

Although United already have Tom Heaton as a no.2, Dúbravka's transfer would - ideally for ten Hag - see fresh and valid competition for de Gea's starting role.

According to Fabrizio Romano via Twitter, the transfer is all but done.

Martin Dubravka

The agreement between Dúbravka and United is not expected to be a hurdle whatsoever, with the Slovak very keen for the move.

A loan deal has been agreed with the two clubs finalising a buy option. £5 million is the supposed fee being mooted as adequate for a permanent sale.

Martin Dubravka
By Seth Dooley
