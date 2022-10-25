Manchester United Closely Following Lille Striker

Manchester United are in search of a new striker next year as Cristiano Ronaldo is possibly set to leave the club following a disappointing campaign so far. With Anthony Martial also injury prone, Erik Ten Hag needs to recruit a long term suitor for the position.

A report had emerged just some short days ago about three players that Ten Hag was looking at ahead of the new year. One of the players on that list is Lille’s Jonathan David.

A new report has emerged today stating that United are ‘closely’ following the Canadian international. The 22 year old will have a lot of admirers across Europe ahead of the next few windows.

The striker has been a consistent goalscorer for Lille in the past few seasons. In the 20/21 season he scored 13 goals, 15 in 21/22 and currently has 9 in 12 games so far this season.

David would be a great addition for United. A quick, sharp striker that would be a long term solution to a long standing problem at Old Trafford.

The new report today has emerged from Ignazio Genuardi, a French football editor. He said;

“Manchester United are closely following Lille’s Jonathan David. United are in search of a new striker and strongly appreciate the profile of David - they regularly watch him.”

